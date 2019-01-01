Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Membership Collective
Membership Collective Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Membership Collective (NYSE: MCG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.50 expecting MCG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.49% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Membership Collective (NYSE: MCG) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Membership Collective maintained their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Membership Collective, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Membership Collective was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Membership Collective (MCG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $9.50 to $8.50. The current price Membership Collective (MCG) is trading at is $8.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.