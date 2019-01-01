ñol

Macro Enterprises
(OTC:MCESF)
3.09
00
At close: Apr 14
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.85 - 3.19
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 31.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 17K
Mkt Cap97.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.2
Total Float-

Macro Enterprises (OTC:MCESF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Macro Enterprises reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$110.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Macro Enterprises using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Macro Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q
When is Macro Enterprises (OTC:MCESF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Macro Enterprises

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Macro Enterprises (OTC:MCESF)?
A

There are no earnings for Macro Enterprises

Q
What were Macro Enterprises’s (OTC:MCESF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Macro Enterprises

