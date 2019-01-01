QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.85 - 3.09
Mkt Cap
97M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.2
Shares
31.5M
Outstanding
Macro Enterprises Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. It provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Macro Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macro Enterprises (MCESF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macro Enterprises (OTCPK: MCESF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Macro Enterprises's (MCESF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Macro Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for Macro Enterprises (MCESF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Macro Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for Macro Enterprises (MCESF)?

A

The stock price for Macro Enterprises (OTCPK: MCESF) is $3.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:31:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Macro Enterprises (MCESF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macro Enterprises.

Q

When is Macro Enterprises (OTCPK:MCESF) reporting earnings?

A

Macro Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Macro Enterprises (MCESF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macro Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Macro Enterprises (MCESF) operate in?

A

Macro Enterprises is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.