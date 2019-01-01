ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Monarch Cement
(OTCPK:MCEM)
109.00
00
At close: May 31
15 minutes delayed

Monarch Cement (OTC:MCEM), Dividends

Monarch Cement issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Monarch Cement generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

May 11, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Monarch Cement Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Monarch Cement (MCEM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Monarch Cement. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on June 11, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Monarch Cement (MCEM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Monarch Cement (MCEM). The last dividend payout was on June 11, 2015 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Monarch Cement (MCEM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Monarch Cement (MCEM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on June 11, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Monarch Cement (OTCPK:MCEM)?
A

Monarch Cement has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Monarch Cement (MCEM) was $0.25 and was paid out next on June 11, 2015.

Browse dividends on all stocks.