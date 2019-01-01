QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
6.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
105.7M
Outstanding
Medcolcanna Organics Inc is a Canadian-integrated medical cannabis company, whose fully licensed operations are based in Colombia. It has organic agricultural technology and innovative pharmaceutical processes to produce high-quality products. The company's scalable production model and network of pharmaceutical partnerships globally ensures that they remain at the forefront of the medical cannabis industry.

Analyst Ratings

Medcolcanna Organics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medcolcanna Organics (MCCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medcolcanna Organics (OTCPK: MCCNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medcolcanna Organics's (MCCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medcolcanna Organics.

Q

What is the target price for Medcolcanna Organics (MCCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medcolcanna Organics

Q

Current Stock Price for Medcolcanna Organics (MCCNF)?

A

The stock price for Medcolcanna Organics (OTCPK: MCCNF) is $0.0633 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 13:55:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medcolcanna Organics (MCCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medcolcanna Organics.

Q

When is Medcolcanna Organics (OTCPK:MCCNF) reporting earnings?

A

Medcolcanna Organics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medcolcanna Organics (MCCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medcolcanna Organics.

Q

What sector and industry does Medcolcanna Organics (MCCNF) operate in?

A

Medcolcanna Organics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.