Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
319.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
36.2
Shares
39.5M
Outstanding
Macromill Inc is a Japan-based company engaged in the provision of marketing research and digital marketing solutions mainly online. The company offers online marketing research, mobile marketing research, global marketing research, consumer buying patterns research and consumer buying data, qualitative and quantitative marketing research, and marketing consulting services.

Macromill Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macromill (MCCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macromill (OTCGM: MCCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Macromill's (MCCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Macromill.

Q

What is the target price for Macromill (MCCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Macromill

Q

Current Stock Price for Macromill (MCCLF)?

A

The stock price for Macromill (OTCGM: MCCLF) is $8.1 last updated Fri Feb 19 2021 20:14:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Macromill (MCCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macromill.

Q

When is Macromill (OTCGM:MCCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Macromill does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Macromill (MCCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macromill.

Q

What sector and industry does Macromill (MCCLF) operate in?

A

Macromill is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.