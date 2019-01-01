|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MetaCap Inc (OTC: MCAPD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for MetaCap Inc.
There is no analysis for MetaCap Inc
The stock price for MetaCap Inc (OTC: MCAPD) is $9.5 last updated Wed Nov 17 2021 20:48:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for MetaCap Inc.
MetaCap Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for MetaCap Inc.
MetaCap Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.