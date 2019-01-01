Monterey Capital Acq (NASDAQ:MCACU), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Monterey Capital Acq Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Monterey Capital Acq (MCACU) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Monterey Capital Acq (NASDAQ: MCACU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Monterey Capital Acq's (MCACU) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Monterey Capital Acq.

Q
What is the target price for Monterey Capital Acq (MCACU) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Monterey Capital Acq

Q
Current Stock Price for Monterey Capital Acq (MCACU)?
A

The stock price for Monterey Capital Acq (NASDAQ: MCACU) is $9.975 last updated June 9, 2022, 6:29 PM UTC.

Q
Does Monterey Capital Acq (MCACU) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Monterey Capital Acq.

Q
When is Monterey Capital Acq (NASDAQ:MCACU) reporting earnings?
A

Monterey Capital Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Monterey Capital Acq (MCACU) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Monterey Capital Acq.

Q
What sector and industry does Monterey Capital Acq (MCACU) operate in?
A

Monterey Capital Acq is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.