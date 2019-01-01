Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 3
EPS
$0.110
Quarterly Revenue
$2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$134.4B
Earnings History
Mobile TeleSystems Questions & Answers
When is Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) reporting earnings?
Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 3, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.23.
What were Mobile TeleSystems’s (NYSE:MBT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which beat the estimate of $1.8B.
