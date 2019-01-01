QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
5.3/5.88%
52 Wk
81.5 - 107
Mkt Cap
311.2M
Payout Ratio
63.11
Open
P/E
11.34
EPS
8.91
Shares
3.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mo-BRUK SA is a Poland based company engaged in providing waste management services. It collects, recovers and disposes of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It also engaged in the construction of roads and runways among others.

Analyst Ratings

Mo-BRUK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mo-BRUK (MBRFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mo-BRUK (OTCPK: MBRFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mo-BRUK's (MBRFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mo-BRUK.

Q

What is the target price for Mo-BRUK (MBRFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mo-BRUK

Q

Current Stock Price for Mo-BRUK (MBRFF)?

A

The stock price for Mo-BRUK (OTCPK: MBRFF) is $90.13 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 15:15:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mo-BRUK (MBRFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mo-BRUK.

Q

When is Mo-BRUK (OTCPK:MBRFF) reporting earnings?

A

Mo-BRUK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mo-BRUK (MBRFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mo-BRUK.

Q

What sector and industry does Mo-BRUK (MBRFF) operate in?

A

Mo-BRUK is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.