Range
1.21 - 1.21
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/7.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.08 - 2.11
Mkt Cap
208.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.21
P/E
-
EPS
-1.19
Shares
172.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 9:42AM
Metro Bank PLC is a retail banking company based in the United Kingdom. It provides personal and commercial banking services. The company offers personalized credit and cash management services. Other services include saving and current accounts, mortgages, and debit and credit cards.

Metro Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metro Bank (MBNKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metro Bank (OTCPK: MBNKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metro Bank's (MBNKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metro Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Metro Bank (MBNKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metro Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Metro Bank (MBNKF)?

A

The stock price for Metro Bank (OTCPK: MBNKF) is $1.21 last updated Today at 2:54:14 PM.

Q

Does Metro Bank (MBNKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metro Bank.

Q

When is Metro Bank (OTCPK:MBNKF) reporting earnings?

A

Metro Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metro Bank (MBNKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metro Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Metro Bank (MBNKF) operate in?

A

Metro Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.