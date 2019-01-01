|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Metal Bank (OTCPK: MBKBF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Metal Bank.
There is no analysis for Metal Bank
The stock price for Metal Bank (OTCPK: MBKBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Metal Bank.
Metal Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Metal Bank.
Metal Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.