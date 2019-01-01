QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Metal Bank Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company's project includes the Eidsvold Project and the 8 Mile Project. It operates within Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Metal Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metal Bank (MBKBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metal Bank (OTCPK: MBKBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metal Bank's (MBKBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metal Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Metal Bank (MBKBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metal Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Metal Bank (MBKBF)?

A

The stock price for Metal Bank (OTCPK: MBKBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metal Bank (MBKBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metal Bank.

Q

When is Metal Bank (OTCPK:MBKBF) reporting earnings?

A

Metal Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metal Bank (MBKBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metal Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Metal Bank (MBKBF) operate in?

A

Metal Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.