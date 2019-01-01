Orange Belgium SA is a triple-play telecommunications company that provides mobile, fixed telephone, digital TV, and broadband Internet services to households and companies. In terms of products, the majority of revenue comes from mobile services. Most of the group's mobile customers are postpaid subscribers. The company also operates in Luxembourg, but overall company revenue comes mostly from Belgium. Orange Belgium owns telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks. The company also acts as a wholesaler, allowing mobile virtual network operators access to Orange Belgium's infrastructure.