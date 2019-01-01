ñol

Merchants Bancorp
(OTCGM:MBIPL)
$24.80
At close: Sep 23
$24.85
0.0500[0.20%]
After Hours: 4:07PM EDT
Day Range24.63 - 24.97
52 Wk Range- - -
Open / Close24.77 / 24.8
Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.1M / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
Total Float-
EPS-

Merchants Bancorp Stock (OTC:MBIPL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Merchants Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$428.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Merchants Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Merchants Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Merchants Bancorp (OTCGM:MBIPL) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Merchants Bancorp

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Merchants Bancorp (OTCGM:MBIPL)?
A

There are no earnings for Merchants Bancorp

Q
What were Merchants Bancorp’s (OTCGM:MBIPL) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Merchants Bancorp

