Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:09PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Merchants Bancorp is a US-based bank holding company. It operates multiple lines of business focusing on FHA (Federal Housing Administration) multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, traditional community banking. The business segments of the company are: Multi-family Mortgage Banking which originates and services government-sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities; Mortgage Warehousing segment which funds agency-eligible residential loans as well as commercial loans to nondepository financial institutions; and Banking segment that provides a wide range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial and other consumer loan products.

Analyst Ratings

Merchants Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Merchants Bancorp (MBINP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBINP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Merchants Bancorp's (MBINP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Merchants Bancorp (MBINP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Merchants Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Merchants Bancorp (MBINP)?

A

The stock price for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBINP) is $26.5 last updated Today at 2:30:00 PM.

Q

Does Merchants Bancorp (MBINP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Merchants Bancorp.

Q

When is Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) reporting earnings?

A

Merchants Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Merchants Bancorp (MBINP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Merchants Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Merchants Bancorp (MBINP) operate in?

A

Merchants Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.