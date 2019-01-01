Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) was reported by Roth Capital on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting MBII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.07% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) was provided by Roth Capital, and Marrone Bio Innovations initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Marrone Bio Innovations, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Marrone Bio Innovations was filed on September 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.00. The current price Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) is trading at is $1.19, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
