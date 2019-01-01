MBH Corp PLC is a diversified investment holding company. The company's focus is acquiring small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable, and looking for resources to scale. Its operating segments include the Education sector - this segment includes the provision of education and learning-related services for apprentices. The construction service sector - this segment includes commercial interior fit-out and construction contractor services. The Leisure segment includes the sale of new and pre-owned touring caravans and related caravan accessories and awnings.