QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.72
Mkt Cap
17.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.16
Shares
74.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MBH Corp PLC is a diversified investment holding company. The company's focus is acquiring small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable, and looking for resources to scale. Its operating segments include the Education sector - this segment includes the provision of education and learning-related services for apprentices. The construction service sector - this segment includes commercial interior fit-out and construction contractor services. The Leisure segment includes the sale of new and pre-owned touring caravans and related caravan accessories and awnings.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MBH Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MBH Corp (MBHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MBH Corp (OTCQX: MBHCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MBH Corp's (MBHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MBH Corp.

Q

What is the target price for MBH Corp (MBHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MBH Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for MBH Corp (MBHCF)?

A

The stock price for MBH Corp (OTCQX: MBHCF) is $0.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MBH Corp (MBHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MBH Corp.

Q

When is MBH Corp (OTCQX:MBHCF) reporting earnings?

A

MBH Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MBH Corp (MBHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MBH Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does MBH Corp (MBHCF) operate in?

A

MBH Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.