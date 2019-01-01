ñol

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
(OTCPK:MBGCF)
16.558
00
At close: Dec 21
17.4397
0.8817[5.32%]
After Hours: 7:05AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.56 - 17.44
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 208M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap3.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS53.66
Total Float-

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (OTC:MBGCF), Dividends

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mitsubishi Gas Chemical generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MBGCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.

Q
What date did I need to own Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MBGCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.

Q
How much per share is the next Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MBGCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (OTCPK:MBGCF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.

