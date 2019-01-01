ñol

Mercedes-Benz Group
(OTCPK:MBGAF)
$58.20
-2.70[-4.43%]
At close: Aug 19
Day High/Low58.2 - 59.55
52 Week High/Low60.58 - 63.38
Open / Close59.55 / 58.2
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.35.4K / 14.9K
Mkt Cap62.3B
P/E5.9
50d Avg. Price61.97
Div / Yield5.26/8.64%
Payout Ratio49.26
EPS2.91
Total Float-

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC:MBGAF), Key Statistics

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC: MBGAF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
125.4B
Trailing P/E
5.63
Forward P/E
4.93
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.4
PEG Ratio (TTM)
41.05
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.44
Price / Book (mrq)
0.79
Price / EBITDA
2.6
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.28
Earnings Yield
17.75%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.35
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
73.5
Tangible Book value per share
59.07
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
179.1B
Total Assets
257.5B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.14
Gross Margin
23.33%
Net Margin
8.53%
EBIT Margin
12.83%
EBITDA Margin
17.26%
Operating Margin
11.13%