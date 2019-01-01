Morris Business Development Co is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It is engaged in providing services for the development and growth of both American public and private stock companies. The company focuses its investments in companies that currently show net income from their operations or will show a net income from their operations in less than one year with the company's management and capital support. The company invests at least 70 percent of its total assets in qualifying assets, including securities of American companies, cash, cash equivalents, U.S.A. government securities and high-quality debt investments.