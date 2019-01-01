MindBeacon Holdings Inc offers psychological counseling services through asynchronous therapist-assisted iCBT, delivered on the BEACON platform, and synchronous therapy through virtual and in-person clinic modalities. The company has two operating segments namely, Asynchronous Therapist-Assisted iCBT and Synchronous Therapy. The firm is developing a continuum of mental healthcare that includes self-guided psychoeducational and wellness content, therapist-assisted asynchronous therapies, and real-time synchronous therapies.