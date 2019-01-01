ñol

Itafos
(OTCPK:MBCF)
2.23
0.05[2.29%]
At close: May 31
3.0157
0.7857[35.23%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low2.17 - 2.25
52 Week High/Low0.88 - 3.13
Open / Close2.19 / 2.23
Float / Outstanding- / 188.8M
Vol / Avg.43.3K / 28.3K
Mkt Cap421M
P/E5.19
50d Avg. Price2.35
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.18
Total Float-

Itafos (OTC:MBCF), Key Statistics

Itafos (OTC: MBCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
600.3M
Trailing P/E
5.19
Forward P/E
3.38
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.01
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.89
Price / Book (mrq)
2.47
Price / EBITDA
2.48
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.54
Earnings Yield
19.28%
Price change 1 M
0.93
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.56
Beta
16.61
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.9
Tangible Book value per share
0.9
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
482M
Total Assets
653.3M
Total Liabilities
482M
Profitability
Net income Growth
16.36
Gross Margin
39.03%
Net Margin
22.03%
EBIT Margin
34.6%
EBITDA Margin
39.19%
Operating Margin
30.21%