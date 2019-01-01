ñol

CIBT Education Group
(OTCQX:MBAIF)
0.455
00
At close: Apr 26
0.542
0.0870[19.12%]
After Hours: 9:19AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.46 - 0.67
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding47.6M / 68.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.2K
Mkt Cap31.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.49
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

CIBT Education Group (OTC:MBAIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CIBT Education Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$16.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CIBT Education Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

CIBT Education Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is CIBT Education Group (OTCQX:MBAIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for CIBT Education Group

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CIBT Education Group (OTCQX:MBAIF)?
A

There are no earnings for CIBT Education Group

Q
What were CIBT Education Group’s (OTCQX:MBAIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for CIBT Education Group

