Southern Energy (OTC:MAXMF), Key Statistics

Southern Energy
(OTCPK:MAXMF)
0.8572
-0.0028[-0.33%]
At close: May 31
Day High/Low0.86 - 0.86
52 Week High/Low0.03 - 2.8
Open / Close0.86 / 0.86
Float / Outstanding- / 78.5M
Vol / Avg.2.3K / 9.7K
Mkt Cap67.3M
P/E4.51
50d Avg. Price0.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
67.5M
Trailing P/E
4.51
Forward P/E
13.83
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.46
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.37
Price / Book (mrq)
2.83
Price / EBITDA
3.03
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.34
Earnings Yield
22.17%
Price change 1 M
1.32
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.3
Tangible Book value per share
0.3
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
22.4M
Total Assets
46.2M
Total Liabilities
22.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.04
Gross Margin
44.35%
Net Margin
44.77%
EBIT Margin
45.49%
EBITDA Margin
61.36%
Operating Margin
27.55%