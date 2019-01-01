QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/80.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.36
Mkt Cap
27.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.39
EPS
0.16
Shares
78.2M
Outstanding
Southern Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the Southeast Gulf States of Mississippi and Alabama. The company generates revenue from the sale of crude oil, and natural gas.

Analyst Ratings

Southern Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern Energy (MAXMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern Energy (OTCPK: MAXMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southern Energy's (MAXMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southern Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Southern Energy (MAXMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southern Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern Energy (MAXMF)?

A

The stock price for Southern Energy (OTCPK: MAXMF) is $0.3477 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:35:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern Energy (MAXMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southern Energy.

Q

When is Southern Energy (OTCPK:MAXMF) reporting earnings?

A

Southern Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southern Energy (MAXMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern Energy (MAXMF) operate in?

A

Southern Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.