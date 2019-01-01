QQQ
MaxCyte Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MaxCyte Inc (MAXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MaxCyte Inc (OTC: MAXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MaxCyte Inc's (MAXC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MaxCyte Inc.

Q

What is the target price for MaxCyte Inc (MAXC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MaxCyte Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for MaxCyte Inc (MAXC)?

A

The stock price for MaxCyte Inc (OTC: MAXC) is $5.85 last updated Wed Mar 10 2021 14:52:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MaxCyte Inc (MAXC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 30, 2011 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2011.

Q

When is MaxCyte Inc (OTC:MAXC) reporting earnings?

A

MaxCyte Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MaxCyte Inc (MAXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MaxCyte Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does MaxCyte Inc (MAXC) operate in?

A

MaxCyte Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.