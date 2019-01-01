QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Maxclean Holdings Ltd manufacture clean-room consumable products. The Company's range of disposable clean-room consumable products includes wipes, PE bags, sticky mats, face masks and other clean-room consumables, including swabs and caps.

Maxclean Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maxclean Hldgs (MAXAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maxclean Hldgs (OTCEM: MAXAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Maxclean Hldgs's (MAXAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maxclean Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Maxclean Hldgs (MAXAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maxclean Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Maxclean Hldgs (MAXAF)?

A

The stock price for Maxclean Hldgs (OTCEM: MAXAF) is $0.15 last updated Tue Mar 12 2013 16:36:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Maxclean Hldgs (MAXAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maxclean Hldgs.

Q

When is Maxclean Hldgs (OTCEM:MAXAF) reporting earnings?

A

Maxclean Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maxclean Hldgs (MAXAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maxclean Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Maxclean Hldgs (MAXAF) operate in?

A

Maxclean Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.