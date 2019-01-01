QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.8 - 5
Mkt Cap
31.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-2.81
Shares
39.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MAV Beauty Brands Inc is a global personal care company dedicated to providing consumers with premium quality, authentic and differentiated products. Its next-generation platform consists of complementary and growing personal care brands: Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty, and The Mane Choice. Its products include a wide variety of hair care, body care, and beauty products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across multiple collections that each serve a different and personalized consumer need. Its geographical segments are Canada/United States, which accounts for the vast majority of the revenue; and International.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MAV Beauty Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MAV Beauty Brands (MAVBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MAV Beauty Brands (OTCPK: MAVBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MAV Beauty Brands's (MAVBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MAV Beauty Brands.

Q

What is the target price for MAV Beauty Brands (MAVBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MAV Beauty Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for MAV Beauty Brands (MAVBF)?

A

The stock price for MAV Beauty Brands (OTCPK: MAVBF) is $0.79545 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 17:03:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MAV Beauty Brands (MAVBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MAV Beauty Brands.

Q

When is MAV Beauty Brands (OTCPK:MAVBF) reporting earnings?

A

MAV Beauty Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MAV Beauty Brands (MAVBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MAV Beauty Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does MAV Beauty Brands (MAVBF) operate in?

A

MAV Beauty Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.