MAV Beauty Brands Inc is a global personal care company dedicated to providing consumers with premium quality, authentic and differentiated products. Its next-generation platform consists of complementary and growing personal care brands: Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty, and The Mane Choice. Its products include a wide variety of hair care, body care, and beauty products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across multiple collections that each serve a different and personalized consumer need. Its geographical segments are Canada/United States, which accounts for the vast majority of the revenue; and International.