Matsui Securities Co
(OTCPK:MAUSY)
13.95
00
At close: Nov 23
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.95 - 14.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 128.5M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS17.74
Total Float-

Matsui Securities Co (OTC:MAUSY), Dividends

Matsui Securities Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Matsui Securities Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 5, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Matsui Securities Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Matsui Securities Co (MAUSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Matsui Securities Co.

Q
What date did I need to own Matsui Securities Co (MAUSY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Matsui Securities Co (MAUSY). The last dividend payout was on July 20, 2009 and was $0.17

Q
How much per share is the next Matsui Securities Co (MAUSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Matsui Securities Co (MAUSY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on July 20, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Matsui Securities Co (OTCPK:MAUSY)?
A

The most current yield for Matsui Securities Co (MAUSY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 20, 2009

