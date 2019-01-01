|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Matsui Securities Co (OTCPK: MAUSY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Matsui Securities Co.
There is no analysis for Matsui Securities Co
The stock price for Matsui Securities Co (OTCPK: MAUSY) is $13.95 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 17:04:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 20, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Matsui Securities Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Matsui Securities Co.
Matsui Securities Co is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.