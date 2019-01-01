Marui Group (OTC:MAURY), Key Statistics

ñol

Marui Group
(OTCPK:MAURY)
38.105
-0.775[-1.99%]
At close: May 31
39.65
1.5450[4.05%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low38.08 - 38.38
52 Week High/Low33.05 - 41.82
Open / Close38.08 / 38.1
Float / Outstanding- / 100.1M
Vol / Avg.3.9K / 9.5K
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E102.51
50d Avg. Price36.16
Div / Yield0.93/2.43%
Payout Ratio217.72
EPS39.44
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
7.7B
Trailing P/E
102.51
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
33.78
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.28
Price / Book (mrq)
1.8
Price / EBITDA
48.79
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
93.19
Earnings Yield
0.98%
Price change 1 M
1.1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.5
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
21.11
Tangible Book value per share
20.42
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
664.2B
Total Assets
933.6B
Total Liabilities
664.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.2
Gross Margin
87.39%
Net Margin
7.7%
EBIT Margin
12.29%
EBITDA Margin
12.29%
Operating Margin
16.45%