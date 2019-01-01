Marui Group (OTC:MAURF), Dividends

ñol

Marui Group
(OTCPK:MAURF)
19.10
00
At close: Mar 1
18.5718
-0.5282[-2.77%]
After Hours: 7:20AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low18.57 - 20.01
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 200.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS19.72
Total Float-

Marui Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Marui Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jan 28, 2002
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Marui Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Marui Group (MAURF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marui Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Marui Group (MAURF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marui Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Marui Group (MAURF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Marui Group (MAURF) will be on January 28, 2002 and will be $0.16

Q
What is the dividend yield for Marui Group (OTCPK:MAURF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marui Group.

