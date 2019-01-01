QQQ
Maison Luxe Inc offers luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable. The company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. It focuses primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis.

Maison Luxe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maison Luxe (MASN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maison Luxe (OTCPK: MASN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Maison Luxe's (MASN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maison Luxe.

Q

What is the target price for Maison Luxe (MASN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maison Luxe

Q

Current Stock Price for Maison Luxe (MASN)?

A

The stock price for Maison Luxe (OTCPK: MASN) is $0.065 last updated Today at 2:30:09 PM.

Q

Does Maison Luxe (MASN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maison Luxe.

Q

When is Maison Luxe (OTCPK:MASN) reporting earnings?

A

Maison Luxe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maison Luxe (MASN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maison Luxe.

Q

What sector and industry does Maison Luxe (MASN) operate in?

A

Maison Luxe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.