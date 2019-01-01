Mars Acquisition Corp
(NASDAQ:MARX)
$10.515
0[0.00%]
Last update: 3:16PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$10.46
-0.0550[-0.52%]
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.2.000 / 17.982KMkt Cap97.705M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range10.150 - 11.000

Mars Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:MARX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Mars Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Mars Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

2.2K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1

You're only getting a peek at the whole story!

Make more informed trades with Benzinga Pro

Get Access to Pro
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

