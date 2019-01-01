ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Marubeni
(OTCPK:MARUY)
104.23
-1.75[-1.65%]
At close: May 31
109.53
5.3000[5.08%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low104.23 - 104.91
52 Week High/Low76.57 - 123
Open / Close104.6 / 104.23
Float / Outstanding- / 171.5M
Vol / Avg.8.2K / 5.2K
Mkt Cap17.9B
P/E5.96
50d Avg. Price110.61
Div / Yield4.26/4.08%
Payout Ratio21.24
EPS696.7
Total Float-

Marubeni (OTC:MARUY), Dividends

Marubeni issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Marubeni generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 29, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Marubeni Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Marubeni (MARUY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marubeni.

Q
What date did I need to own Marubeni (MARUY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marubeni (MARUY). The last dividend payout was on June 12, 2009 and was $0.26

Q
How much per share is the next Marubeni (MARUY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marubeni (MARUY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on June 12, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUY)?
A

The most current yield for Marubeni (MARUY) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 12, 2009

Browse dividends on all stocks.