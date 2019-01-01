Marubeni (OTC:MARUF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$2.1T
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Marubeni using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Marubeni Questions & Answers
When is Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Marubeni
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUF)?
There are no earnings for Marubeni
What were Marubeni’s (OTCPK:MARUF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Marubeni
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.