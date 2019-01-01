ñol

Mapletree Industrial
(OTCPK:MAPIF)
1.965
00
At close: Apr 21
2.156
0.1910[9.72%]
After Hours: 7:19AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.86 - 2.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.7B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.2K
Mkt Cap5.3B
P/E30.33
50d Avg. Price1.98
Div / Yield0.08/4.30%
Payout Ratio150.93
EPS0.04
Total Float-

Mapletree Industrial (OTC:MAPIF), Key Statistics

Mapletree Industrial (OTC: MAPIF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6.6B
Trailing P/E
30.33
Forward P/E
18.8
PE Ratio (TTM)
28.36
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
11.97
Price / Book (mrq)
1.42
Price / EBITDA
20.98
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
28.11
Earnings Yield
3.29%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.39
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.39
Tangible Book value per share
1.39
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3.3B
Total Assets
8.3B
Total Liabilities
3.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.5
Gross Margin
72.85%
Net Margin
65.71%
EBIT Margin
82.41%
EBITDA Margin
82.42%
Operating Margin
72.99%