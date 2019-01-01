ñol

Mapletree Logistic
(OTCPK:MAPGF)
1.19
00
At close: May 18
1.2796
0.0896[7.53%]
After Hours: 9:01AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.19 - 1.54
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4.8B
Vol / Avg.- / 3.2K
Mkt Cap5.7B
P/E14.52
50d Avg. Price1.29
Div / Yield0.07/5.48%
Payout Ratio83.87
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Mapletree Logistic (OTC:MAPGF), Key Statistics

Mapletree Logistic (OTC: MAPGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
8.6B
Trailing P/E
14.52
Forward P/E
18.08
PE Ratio (TTM)
15.09
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
10.78
Price / Book (mrq)
1.12
Price / EBITDA
10.01
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
16.72
Earnings Yield
6.88%
Price change 1 M
0.88
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.48
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.06
Tangible Book value per share
1.06
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
5B
Total Assets
12B
Total Liabilities
5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.02
Gross Margin
87.34%
Net Margin
58.44%
EBIT Margin
83.01%
EBITDA Margin
83.79%
Operating Margin
74.48%