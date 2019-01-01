Mapletree Logistics Trust is a real estate investment trust focusing on logistics properties. Its property portfolio, valued at more than SGD 10 billion, consists of 163 properties, spread across nine markets, namely Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam and India. The trust is externally managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., and parent Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd owns around 32% stake in the trust.