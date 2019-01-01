QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mapletree Logistics Trust is a real estate investment trust focusing on logistics properties. Its property portfolio, valued at more than SGD 10 billion, consists of 163 properties, spread across nine markets, namely Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam and India. The trust is externally managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., and parent Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd owns around 32% stake in the trust.

Mapletree Logistic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mapletree Logistic (MAPGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mapletree Logistic (OTCPK: MAPGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mapletree Logistic's (MAPGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mapletree Logistic.

Q

What is the target price for Mapletree Logistic (MAPGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mapletree Logistic

Q

Current Stock Price for Mapletree Logistic (MAPGF)?

A

The stock price for Mapletree Logistic (OTCPK: MAPGF) is $1.3599 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:57:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mapletree Logistic (MAPGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mapletree Logistic.

Q

When is Mapletree Logistic (OTCPK:MAPGF) reporting earnings?

A

Mapletree Logistic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mapletree Logistic (MAPGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mapletree Logistic.

Q

What sector and industry does Mapletree Logistic (MAPGF) operate in?

A

Mapletree Logistic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.