MCAN Financial
(OTCPK:MAMTF)
14.36
0.24[1.70%]
At close: May 31
13.997
-0.3630[-2.53%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low14.36 - 14.36
52 Week High/Low12.36 - 15.34
Open / Close14.36 / 14.36
Float / Outstanding- / 31.4M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 1.3K
Mkt Cap451.2M
P/E7.97
50d Avg. Price13.7
Div / Yield1.11/7.76%
Payout Ratio60.3
EPS0.52
Total Float-

MCAN Financial (OTC:MAMTF), Key Statistics

MCAN Financial (OTC: MAMTF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
7.94
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.94
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.3
Price / Book (mrq)
1.29
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
12.59%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.87
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.97
Tangible Book value per share
10.97
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3.6B
Total Assets
4B
Total Liabilities
3.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.03
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
70.46%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -