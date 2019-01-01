ñol

MCAN Financial
(OTCPK:MAMTF)
14.36
0.24[1.70%]
At close: May 31
13.997
-0.3630[-2.53%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low14.36 - 14.36
52 Week High/Low12.36 - 15.34
Open / Close14.36 / 14.36
Float / Outstanding- / 31.4M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 1.3K
Mkt Cap451.2M
P/E7.97
50d Avg. Price13.7
Div / Yield1.11/7.76%
Payout Ratio60.3
EPS0.52
Total Float-

MCAN Financial (OTC:MAMTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

MCAN Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$22M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of MCAN Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

MCAN Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is MCAN Financial (OTCPK:MAMTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for MCAN Financial

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MCAN Financial (OTCPK:MAMTF)?
A

There are no earnings for MCAN Financial

Q
What were MCAN Financial’s (OTCPK:MAMTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for MCAN Financial

