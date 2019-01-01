QQQ
Majestic Capital Ltd is engaged in underwriting primary workers' compensation policies, underwriting workers' compensation reinsurance and excess insurance policies, and providing fee-based management and other services to self-insured entities.

Majestic Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Majestic Capital (MAJCQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Majestic Capital (OTCEM: MAJCQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Majestic Capital's (MAJCQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Majestic Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Majestic Capital (MAJCQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Majestic Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Majestic Capital (MAJCQ)?

A

The stock price for Majestic Capital (OTCEM: MAJCQ) is $0.0065 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 19:18:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Majestic Capital (MAJCQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Majestic Capital.

Q

When is Majestic Capital (OTCEM:MAJCQ) reporting earnings?

A

Majestic Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Majestic Capital (MAJCQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Majestic Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Majestic Capital (MAJCQ) operate in?

A

Majestic Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.