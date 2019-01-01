ñol

MAIA Biotechnology
(AMEX:MAIA)
$4.09
0.42[11.44%]
At close: Sep 14
Day Range3.71 - 4.1852 Wk Range3.52 - 9.64Open / Close3.86 / 4.01Float / Outstanding7.5M / 10.9M
Vol / Avg.303.5K / 1.1MMkt Cap44.7MP/E-50d Avg. Price4.53
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float7.5MEPS-0.32

MAIA Biotechnology Stock (AMEX:MAIA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology

No Data

MAIA Biotechnology Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA)?
A

There is no price target for MAIA Biotechnology

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA)?
A

There is no analyst for MAIA Biotechnology

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for MAIA Biotechnology

Q
Is the Analyst Rating MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for MAIA Biotechnology

