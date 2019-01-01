Mid-atlan Home (OTC:MAHN), Dividends

Mid-atlan Home issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mid-atlan Home generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Mid-atlan Home. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on October 15, 2010.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mid-atlan Home (MAHN). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2010 and was $0.01
There are no upcoming dividends for Mid-atlan Home (MAHN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on October 15, 2010
Mid-atlan Home has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Mid-atlan Home (MAHN) was $0.01 and was paid out next on October 15, 2010.
Browse dividends on all stocks.