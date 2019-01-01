ñol

Mahindra & Mahindra
(OTCPK:MAHMF)
11.40
00
At close: May 16
11.40
00
After Hours: 9:08AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.24 - 13
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 2.4K
Mkt Cap14.2B
P/E15.02
50d Avg. Price11.56
Div / Yield0.12/1.03%
Payout Ratio14.82
EPS17.89
Total Float-

Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHMF), Dividends

Mahindra & Mahindra issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mahindra & Mahindra generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 12, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Mahindra & Mahindra Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mahindra & Mahindra.

Q
What date did I need to own Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF). The last dividend payout was on April 23, 2007 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on April 23, 2007

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCPK:MAHMF)?
A

The most current yield for Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF) is 0.00% and is payable next on April 23, 2007

