QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.36 - 44.02
Mkt Cap
887.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
79.71
EPS
0.05
Shares
40.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Magnet Forensics Inc is a developer of digital investigation software. It acquires, analyzes, reports on, and manages evidence from digital sources, including computers, mobile devices, IoT devices and cloud services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Magnet Forensics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magnet Forensics (MAGTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magnet Forensics (OTCPK: MAGTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magnet Forensics's (MAGTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magnet Forensics.

Q

What is the target price for Magnet Forensics (MAGTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magnet Forensics

Q

Current Stock Price for Magnet Forensics (MAGTF)?

A

The stock price for Magnet Forensics (OTCPK: MAGTF) is $21.8035 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 17:58:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Magnet Forensics (MAGTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magnet Forensics.

Q

When is Magnet Forensics (OTCPK:MAGTF) reporting earnings?

A

Magnet Forensics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magnet Forensics (MAGTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magnet Forensics.

Q

What sector and industry does Magnet Forensics (MAGTF) operate in?

A

Magnet Forensics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.