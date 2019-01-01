QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.3 - 8.94
Mkt Cap
12.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.09
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MAN is a commercial vehicle manufacturer and engineering company. The company organises itself into segments: MAN truck and bus and MAN Latin America, MAN truck and bus, which generates the majority of revenue, supplies commercial vehicles to Europe and Asian markets. MAN Latin America manufactures trucks and buses in Brazil.

Analyst Ratings

MAN Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MAN (MAGOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MAN (OTC: MAGOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MAN's (MAGOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MAN.

Q

What is the target price for MAN (MAGOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MAN

Q

Current Stock Price for MAN (MAGOY)?

A

The stock price for MAN (OTC: MAGOY) is $8.46 last updated Wed Sep 01 2021 13:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MAN (MAGOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 8, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 18, 2012.

Q

When is MAN (OTC:MAGOY) reporting earnings?

A

MAN does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MAN (MAGOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MAN.

Q

What sector and industry does MAN (MAGOY) operate in?

A

MAN is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.