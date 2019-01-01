QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Mallard Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mallard Acquisition (MACUU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mallard Acquisition (NASDAQ: MACUU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mallard Acquisition's (MACUU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mallard Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Mallard Acquisition (MACUU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mallard Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Mallard Acquisition (MACUU)?

A

The stock price for Mallard Acquisition (NASDAQ: MACUU) is $10.5469 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:39:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mallard Acquisition (MACUU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mallard Acquisition.

Q

When is Mallard Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACUU) reporting earnings?

A

Mallard Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mallard Acquisition (MACUU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mallard Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Mallard Acquisition (MACUU) operate in?

A

Mallard Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.