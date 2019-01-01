QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.66 - 10.45
Mkt Cap
138.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.48
Shares
13.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mallard Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mallard Acquisition (MACU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mallard Acquisition (NASDAQ: MACU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mallard Acquisition's (MACU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mallard Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Mallard Acquisition (MACU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mallard Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Mallard Acquisition (MACU)?

A

The stock price for Mallard Acquisition (NASDAQ: MACU) is $10.04 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:11:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mallard Acquisition (MACU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mallard Acquisition.

Q

When is Mallard Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACU) reporting earnings?

A

Mallard Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mallard Acquisition (MACU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mallard Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Mallard Acquisition (MACU) operate in?

A

Mallard Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.