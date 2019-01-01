QQQ
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC provides mortgage advice and also advice on protection and general insurance products. The group offers advice on residential and buy to let mortgage products. The company has developed customized support services for intermediary firms that operate in estate agency, new build, buy to let, mortgage shops and telephone based mortgage services. The company derives its revenues from mortgage procuration fees, insurance commission, and client fees. Mortgage procuration fees generate the majority of the revenues.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mortgage Advice Bureau (MABHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (OTCPK: MABHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mortgage Advice Bureau's (MABHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mortgage Advice Bureau.

Q

What is the target price for Mortgage Advice Bureau (MABHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mortgage Advice Bureau

Q

Current Stock Price for Mortgage Advice Bureau (MABHF)?

A

The stock price for Mortgage Advice Bureau (OTCPK: MABHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mortgage Advice Bureau (MABHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mortgage Advice Bureau.

Q

When is Mortgage Advice Bureau (OTCPK:MABHF) reporting earnings?

A

Mortgage Advice Bureau does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mortgage Advice Bureau (MABHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mortgage Advice Bureau.

Q

What sector and industry does Mortgage Advice Bureau (MABHF) operate in?

A

Mortgage Advice Bureau is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.